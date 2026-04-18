SMART Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,453,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,835 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,317,000 after purchasing an additional 291,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,715,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 262,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,397,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares in the last quarter.

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Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.11 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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