Danaher Corporation $DHR Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Danaher by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.03 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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