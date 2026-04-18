Short Interest in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Increases By 24.2%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,358,993 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,510,393 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,291,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SKYX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKYX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of SKYX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. SKYX Platforms has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -3,706.21.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) provides comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operational support for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Through its digital platform, the company streamlines the booking, tracking and management of drone maintenance events, ensuring that operators maintain compliance with aviation regulations and industry best practices. SKYX Platforms’ offering is designed to reduce downtime, improve safety and extend the service life of UAS fleets across a wide range of applications.
The company’s service portfolio includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, component repair, spare parts provisioning, firmware and software updates, and field support.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.