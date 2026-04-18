Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 257,577 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,878,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,737,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 452,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 165,315 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.31.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 256.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.45 and a 1 year high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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