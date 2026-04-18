Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $204.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $157.09 and a one year high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.