Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 653,851 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,851 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $131,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NU by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,834 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NU by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NU by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,590,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Down 0.6%

NU stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut NU from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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