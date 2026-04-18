BNY (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. BNY’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BNY’s conference call:

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BNY reported a strong Q1 with EPS of $2.24 (up 42% YoY) , record revenue of $5.4 billion (up 13% YoY), 833 bps of positive operating leverage, and a pre‑tax margin of 37%, driving a 29% ROTCE for the quarter.

BNY reported a strong Q1 with , record revenue of $5.4 billion (up 13% YoY), 833 bps of positive operating leverage, and a pre‑tax margin of 37%, driving a 29% ROTCE for the quarter. The firm raised its 2026 outlook, now targeting approximately 6% revenue growth (ex-notables) and ~10% growth in net interest income, while expecting expense growth at the top of its 3–4% guide.

The firm raised its 2026 outlook, now targeting approximately (ex-notables) and ~10% growth in net interest income, while expecting expense growth at the top of its 3–4% guide. BNY is accelerating enterprise AI adoption via its Eliza platform and DGX supercomputing infrastructure, with 100% employee access and 200+ AI solutions in production aimed at improving productivity, cycle times, controls, and product innovation.

BNY is accelerating enterprise AI adoption via its platform and DGX supercomputing infrastructure, with 100% employee access and 200+ AI solutions in production aimed at improving productivity, cycle times, controls, and product innovation. Capital and liquidity remain strong: the bank returned $1.4 billion in Q1, announced a new $10 billion share repurchase program , and reported LCR of 111% and NSFR of 131% (CET1 fell to 11% due to a one‑day quarter‑end balance spike).

Capital and liquidity remain strong: the bank returned $1.4 billion in Q1, announced a new , and reported LCR of 111% and NSFR of 131% (CET1 fell to 11% due to a one‑day quarter‑end balance spike). Business momentum included major client wins (Allianz GI, PayPal, US Treasury “Trump Accounts”), continued market‑share gains in corporate trust (>$15 trillion serviced), and strong segment growth (FX +49%, ETF AUA +33%, alternatives AUA +20%).

BNY Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY Announces Dividend

More BNY News

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised BNY from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

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Institutional Trading of BNY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BNY by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,680,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,621,000 after buying an additional 578,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of BNY by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,291,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,252,000 after acquiring an additional 201,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,420,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Company Profile

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BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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