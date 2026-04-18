Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period.

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BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

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