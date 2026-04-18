Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $73,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dilation Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $89.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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