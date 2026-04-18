Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 164,305 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 164,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $412.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.02 and a 1-year high of $487.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.91.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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