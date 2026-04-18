Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $403,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the last quarter. WGI DM LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 738,176 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,337,000 after buying an additional 543,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,409,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aercap by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,003,000 after buying an additional 528,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $154.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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