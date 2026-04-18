Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $914.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.37. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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