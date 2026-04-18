Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 76,784 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $235,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,431,326,000 after buying an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after buying an additional 2,856,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after buying an additional 2,813,845 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,018,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $282,991,000 after buying an additional 2,132,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $82,754,200,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,356,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $71.00

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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