Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.57 Thousand

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $54.57 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00012889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,374.88 or 0.34674272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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