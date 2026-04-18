Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Mother Iggy has a market capitalization of $921.25 thousand and $82.66 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.64 or 0.99706986 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun.

Mother Iggy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00095873 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $78,351.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mother Iggy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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