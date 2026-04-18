Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,177 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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