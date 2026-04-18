Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,022,000 after buying an additional 5,170,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 745,386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,007,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,291,000 after buying an additional 624,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,357,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.46 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

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