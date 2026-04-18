GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $12.37 Million Stake in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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