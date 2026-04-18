GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 307.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,179,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,523,000 after purchasing an additional 889,883 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 662,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $166.60 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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