Comparing Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) & Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) and Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Localiza Rent a Car shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Element Fleet Management and Localiza Rent a Car, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Fleet Management 0 0 4 1 3.20 Localiza Rent a Car 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Fleet Management $1.19 billion 8.01 $279.13 million $0.69 34.67 Localiza Rent a Car N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Localiza Rent a Car”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Element Fleet Management has higher revenue and earnings than Localiza Rent a Car.

Dividends

Element Fleet Management pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Localiza Rent a Car pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Element Fleet Management pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Localiza Rent a Car’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Fleet Management 23.55% 22.68% 3.63% Localiza Rent a Car N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Element Fleet Management beats Localiza Rent a Car on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. It provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, the company provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. It serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport sectors. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Localiza Rent a Car

(Get Free Report)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services. It operates car rental agencies in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay. The company serves individuals and legal entities. Localiza Rent a Car S.A. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

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