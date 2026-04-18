Analyzing Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

Newmark Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mobile Infrastructure 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newmark Group and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Mobile Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.01%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Newmark Group.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 3.83% 24.97% 7.74% Mobile Infrastructure -61.13% -10.93% -4.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Mobile Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $3.29 billion 0.93 $126.19 million $0.68 24.31 Mobile Infrastructure $35.08 million 2.43 -$21.44 million ($0.55) -3.76

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Mobile Infrastructure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

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Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners. It also provides tenant representation leasing; and global corporate services consisting of workplace and occupancy strategy, energy and sustainability services, technology, project management, real estate and lease administration, and facilities management. The company offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers; lenders; small and medium size businesses; and multi-national corporations. The company was formerly known as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Group and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc.operates is a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

About Mobile Infrastructure

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Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

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