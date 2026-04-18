Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Two Harbors Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Two Harbors Investments Stock Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investments has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($15.44) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.81%.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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