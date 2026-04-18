Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 204. 140,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 244,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.26. The company has a market cap of £232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.

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Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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