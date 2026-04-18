Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 204. 140,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 244,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 2.9%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.26. The company has a market cap of £232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.
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