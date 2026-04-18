Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $2,916.47 on Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,916.47 or 0.03779357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and $5.69 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76,176.90 or 1.00176579 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,329 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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