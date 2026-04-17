Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.19. 2,140,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,405,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 2.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42.

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Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

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