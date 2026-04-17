Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Trading 17.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) traded up 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.70. 2,187,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,428,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Critical Mineral Resources Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a market cap of £7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.02.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

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Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

Further Reading

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