Replimune Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.75.

Replimune Group Trading Up 14.7%

REPL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 744,620 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 4,158,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 248,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 768,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 550.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $52,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,219.88. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Replimune Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reaffirmed non‑buy ratings but kept low $2 price targets (limited upside vs. current levels), signaling some analysts view further downside as likely but are not aggressively increasing exposure. Leerink Partners Reaffirms “Market Perform”

Several firms reaffirmed non‑buy ratings but kept low $2 price targets (limited upside vs. current levels), signaling some analysts view further downside as likely but are not aggressively increasing exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Hold rating with a $2 target, and Wedbush reaffirmed Neutral with a $2 target — both imply little near‑term upside given the regulatory setback. Jefferies Reiterates Hold

Jefferies reiterated a Hold rating with a $2 target, and Wedbush reaffirmed Neutral with a $2 target — both imply little near‑term upside given the regulatory setback. Negative Sentiment: FDA issued a CRL for RP1 (the BLA for advanced melanoma), representing a material regulatory rejection that undermines the company’s lead commercial opportunity and growth outlook. This is the primary driver of the share decline. FDA Issues CRL to Replimune

FDA issued a CRL for RP1 (the BLA for advanced melanoma), representing a material regulatory rejection that undermines the company’s lead commercial opportunity and growth outlook. This is the primary driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a “Sell” rating, materially lowering FY2027 profitability forecasts and signaling a more bearish professional view on the company’s recovery timeline. HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Sell”

HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a “Sell” rating, materially lowering FY2027 profitability forecasts and signaling a more bearish professional view on the company’s recovery timeline. Negative Sentiment: Other brokers moved more bearish: BMO cut to Underperform and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded REPL to Hold; JPMorgan assigned an Underweight/Underperform stance — adding to selling pressure from institutional desks. BMO Downgrades to Underperform

Other brokers moved more bearish: BMO cut to Underperform and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded REPL to Hold; JPMorgan assigned an Underweight/Underperform stance — adding to selling pressure from institutional desks. Negative Sentiment: News reports indicate Replimune plans workforce reductions after the FDA decision, increasing near‑term execution risk and signaling management is preparing for a down‑sized plan. Replimune Plans Layoffs

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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