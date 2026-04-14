SPACE ID 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.16 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $43.33 million and $11.16 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,434.13 or 1.00105803 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,994,841,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,008,428 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,994,917,998.77363888 with 1,381,418,001.77363888 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.03214271 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $13,217,661.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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