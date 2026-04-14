Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 153,449 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $118,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,512 shares of company stock worth $18,210,172. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $378.94 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $385.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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