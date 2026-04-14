MARBLEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,283,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,129,995 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,283,837 with 278,129,994.51054879 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.03907201 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,256,733.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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