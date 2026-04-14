Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,660 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 7,592 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUI. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $738,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $398,000.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PUI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,666. The company has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $49.30.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.2594 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

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