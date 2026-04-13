Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.7% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Foundayo commercial launch and broad distribution—Lilly has officially launched oral GLP‑1 pill Foundayo and is rapidly expanding access through pharmacy and telehealth partners (GoodRx, WeightWatchers, LillyDirect and traditional pharmacies), which should accelerate patient uptake and revenue diversification. LLY Launches GLP-1 Pill, Expands Access Through Pharmacy Partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon & same‑day delivery tie‑ups broaden access—Amazon Pharmacy and kiosks will stock Foundayo and offer same‑day/next‑day delivery, lowering friction for prescriptions and increasing potential volume. This distribution boost is bullish for top‑line growth. Amazon to stock Lilly’s new weight-loss pill at US kiosks, offer same-day delivery
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action—Morgan Stanley raised its price target and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Lilly’s growth trajectory from obesity drugs and pipeline strength. Benzinga coverage of analyst action
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views—Rothschild & Co Redburn nudged its target slightly but maintained a neutral stance, reflecting debate over near‑term pricing and margins despite long‑term opportunity. Rothschild & Co Redburn adjusts price target on Eli Lilly
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and pricing pressure in India—Cheap generic semaglutide copies in India have reduced Lilly’s market share there, a first sign that pricing pressure and generic erosion could weigh on international sales. Eli Lilly slips as generics flood India
- Negative Sentiment: Market‑share softness as the GLP‑1 market intensifies—Reports show Lilly’s share dipping amid aggressive competition (including Novo) and cheaper alternatives, which raises near‑term revenue uncertainty. Eli Lilly’s Market Share Dips as Weight-Loss Drug War Heats Up
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.59.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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