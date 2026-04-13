Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.7% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LLY opened at $939.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $984.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $977.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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