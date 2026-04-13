Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 52,153 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $47.05 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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