Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 278,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 655,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -98.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.56.

About Euro Sun Mining

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Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

Further Reading

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