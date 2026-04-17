Reviewing Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Ciena 4.47% 12.09% 5.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and Ciena”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $4.77 billion 14.67 $123.34 million $1.57 315.12

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inventergy Global and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena 0 6 12 1 2.74

Ciena has a consensus target price of $348.59, suggesting a potential downside of 29.54%. Given Ciena’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ciena beats Inventergy Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

(Get Free Report)

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company’s Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company’s Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.