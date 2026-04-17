Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $52.67 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

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Power Co of Canada is a diversified international management and holding company founded in 1925 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company builds long-term value by investing in and providing strategic oversight to companies operating primarily in the financial services sector. Power Co maintains a long history of family ownership and stewardship, with former co-CEOs Paul Desmarais Jr. and André Desmarais playing key roles in its development over recent decades.

The company’s main areas of activity encompass life and health insurance, wealth and asset management, and retirement services.

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