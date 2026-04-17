Comparing Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Derwent Valley has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Derwent Valley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Derwent Valley N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 3.03% 12.50% 5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Derwent Valley and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Derwent Valley and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Derwent Valley 1 2 1 1 2.40 Jones Lang LaSalle 0 3 5 1 2.78

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $362.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Derwent Valley.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Derwent Valley and Jones Lang LaSalle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Derwent Valley $535.71 million 4.47 $212.44 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $26.12 billion 0.60 $792.10 million $16.41 20.39

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Derwent Valley.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Derwent Valley on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Derwent Valley

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Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of the property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark buildings in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 1 Soho Place W1, 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In January 2022 we were proud to announce that we had achieved the National Equality Standard – the UK's highest benchmark for equality, diversity and inclusion. In May 2023 we were recognised on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2023 within the medium-sized organisation category and in the following month we won two OAS awards – West End New Build for Soho Place W1 and Developer of the Year whilst we were also highly commended for The Featherstone Building in the City New Build category. In October 2023, White Collar Factory EC1 won the BCO's Test of Time 2023 award, Soho Place W1 won the British Construction Industry Awards' Best Commercial Property Project of the Year and Derwent London was awarded the EG Employer Award. In March 2023 we placed in the top three of the Property Sector in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2022. In October 2022, 80 Charlotte Street won the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund which has to date supported over 160 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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