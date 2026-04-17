Schroder Real Estate Invest Touts 7.3% Yield, Rental Upside, and Picton Bid Limits in Update

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) used a recent investor presentation to highlight its income-focused strategy, an active asset management pipeline aimed at capturing reversionary rental upside, and a conservative debt profile, while acknowledging that it is limited in what it can say about recent “leak announcements” related to a potential corporate transaction involving Picton.

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Portfolio, yield, and balance sheet positioning

Fund Manager Nick Montgomery said the trust holds a “good quality portfolio” valued at around £480 million as of December and emphasized the company’s income appeal, citing a dividend yield of about 7.3% based on the share price at the time of the presentation. Montgomery also pointed to the portfolio’s “reversionary yield” of around 8.3%, which he translated into potential additional rent of roughly £9 million compared with an annualized dividend payment of about £17.5 million.

Montgomery argued the balance sheet is a key differentiator in a “higher for longer” rate environment. He said the trust’s average interest cost is aboutwith an average maturity of roughly, adding that about three-quarters of the debt is fixed atfor “just over another 10 years.” He contrasted that with peers that face refinancing at higher rates in 2026 or 2027.

He also noted the shares were trading at roughly a 20% discount to the December NAV, with NAV cited at £0.617 per share and the share price around £0.50 at the time.

Market outlook: rental growth expected to drive returns

On the macro backdrop, Montgomery said market expectations for rate cuts had shifted amid geopolitical volatility and energy-price effects. He said the manager’s view is that inflation pressures were likely to remain elevated versus consensus even before recent events, and that the trust is “not expecting any reduction in rates this year.”

Given that outlook, Montgomery said he expects real estate returns going forward to be driven more by rental growth than yield compression, and he positioned the trust’s focus on multi-let industrial and retail warehousing as beneficial in a supply-constrained environment.

M&A comments limited; principles for assessing acquisitions

Montgomery confirmed that since the prior presentation the trust announced that, alongside LondonMetric Property, it made a joint, non-binding, all-share proposal in early March to acquire Picton. He said the trust is restricted to what is in the relevant announcements and cannot provide further detail, citing the Market Abuse Regulation and the early-stage nature of the process.

Bradley Biggins, who presented on portfolio strategy and operations, outlined the board and manager’s general approach to corporate acquisitions. He said there is a “high bar” for participating in M&A and that any deal must be in shareholders’ interests. Biggins listed general requirements, including that an acquisition must be earnings and dividend accretive and align with sector preferences, while not overpaying.

Earnings and dividend accretion, potentially supported by cost synergies or asset management opportunities

Asset recycling (selling lower-yielding assets without a rental growth path and buying higher-yielding assets with growth potential)

Potential to add leverage up to the trust’s stated net LTV top-end guidance of around 35% if accretive

if accretive Alignment with the trust’s sector focus (Biggins cited a portfolio that is about 65% industrial and retail warehouse, with industrial largely multi-let)

Asset management: sustainability upgrades and leasing activity

Biggins said sustainability initiatives are central to the strategy because they are intended to improve long-term returns, including through what he described as “green premium.” He highlighted the Stanley Green Trading Estate as a proof point, describing development of 11 new units where the trust targeted EPC A+ or BREEAM Excellent standards. Biggins said the newer units achieved rents at a 39% premium versus older units in the same location, and he cited a 54% rent uplift from Screwfix following refurbishment of existing space.

Operationally, Biggins said that since the half-year results on 27 November the trust completed 18 lettings totaling £2.1 million of rent. He said eight new lettings were 0.3% above December ERV levels, and rent reviews and renewals were “more than 20% ahead” of previous passing rents. On disposals, he said the trust had made multiple sales during the financial year, “all of them bar one” above book value, with one exception sold below book value due to concerns that pricing pressure could worsen over time.

Biggins also provided updates on specific projects and leasing initiatives:

St. Anne’s House, Manchester: a ~ £3 million refurbishment nearing completion, targeting £28 per sq ft for fifth-floor space (a 74% uplift versus the prior passing level) and a four-year target rent of £1.5 million , which he said is almost double the current passing level; forecast IRR cited at 13% per annum .

a ~ refurbishment nearing completion, targeting for fifth-floor space (a uplift versus the prior passing level) and a four-year target rent of , which he said is almost double the current passing level; forecast IRR cited at . Millshaw Park Industrial Estate, Leeds: a £1.9 million refurbishment of a 50,000 sq ft unit to improve EPC from C to A; Biggins said an agreement for lease was exchanged with a padel operator at a rent 86% higher than the previous passing level on a 15-year term with CPI-linked reviews, subject to planning.

a refurbishment of a 50,000 sq ft unit to improve EPC from C to A; Biggins said an agreement for lease was exchanged with a padel operator at a rent higher than the previous passing level on a 15-year term with CPI-linked reviews, subject to planning. Headingley Central, Leeds: following the return of space from Wilkinson, Biggins said the trust let space to McDonald’s at £75,000 per year on a 25-year lease (with a year-15 break), a 28% increase versus Wilkinson on a per-square-foot basis, and exchanged an agreement for lease with Tesco at £110,000 rent (described as a 93% per-square-foot increase) on a 15-year lease with inflation-linked rent reviews.

following the return of space from Wilkinson, Biggins said the trust let space to at per year on a 25-year lease (with a year-15 break), a increase versus Wilkinson on a per-square-foot basis, and exchanged an agreement for lease with at rent (described as a per-square-foot increase) on a 15-year lease with inflation-linked rent reviews. Churchill Way West, Salisbury: after obtaining permission to sell food from units and running a process between Lidl and Aldi, Biggins said Lidl agreed to £440,000 per year on a 25-year lease (with a year-20 break) and inflation-linked reviews, with rent 67% higher than prior levels on a per-square-foot basis; the trust spent £1.5 million and improved EPC to A+ from D. He also said an agreement for lease was exchanged with The Gym Group on a 15-year term subject to landlord works.

Vacancy, reversion, and EV charging monetization

Biggins said vacancy had fallen to 9.7%, down about 200 basis points from September, and he framed the trust’s target range as 8%–9% due to the need to take space back for refurbishment and the natural churn in multi-let estates. He added that around 0.3% was under offer and another 2.2% under refurbishment.

On capturing the reversionary rent gap, Biggins said the trust’s reversionary rent was £9.1 million above cash passing rent at the end of December. He cited £3 million of fixed uplifts expected over the next 12 months (including the end of rent-free periods) and about £900,000 of exchanged agreements for lease yet to complete, including the padel operator, The Gym Group, and Tesco.

In Q&A, Biggins described an approach to EV charging where a fund managed by Octopus Energy installs chargers across parts of the retail portfolio, pays rent for parking spaces, and covers planning and installation costs. Montgomery added that the initiative supports sustainability goals and can drive additional rent that is “generally not reflected within the valuer’s assumptions,” with more detail expected at final results.

Montgomery closed by reiterating that “business as usual is going well,” while stating the team would respond to Picton-related questions “to the extent that we can” after the session, focusing on principles rather than transaction specifics.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI)

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

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