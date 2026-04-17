Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Remy Cointreau Stock Performance

About Remy Cointreau

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Remy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

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Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

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