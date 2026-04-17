Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Director Sells $18,420.00 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) Director Carol Colman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $18,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,442.50. This represents a 68.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

EHI opened at $6.22 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

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Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

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Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

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