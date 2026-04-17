Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $19,959.70 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $19,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 278,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,682.10. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Up 6.0%

AIP stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

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Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arteris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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