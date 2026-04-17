AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Major Shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani Sells 1,350,000 Shares

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,448,964.10. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hiroshi Mikitani also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 2.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

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AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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