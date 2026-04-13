Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NQP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,287. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

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Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

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Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

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