J.M. Arbour LLC Purchases New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

J.M. Arbour LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,452,113.64. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $441.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.47. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $477.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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