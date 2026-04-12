Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 90,527 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,527 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $68,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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