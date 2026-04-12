Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 533.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Key T. Rowe Price Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7%

TROW stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 28.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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