Kelsey Financial LLC Buys Shares of 71,040 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kelsey Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.5% of Kelsey Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,964,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,620 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,240,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,507,000 after acquiring an additional 759,233 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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