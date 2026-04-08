Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Gerrit Kazmaier Sells 9,356 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Gerrit Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 2,572,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $276.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

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Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Workday from $298.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Workday from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

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Workday Company Profile

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Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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