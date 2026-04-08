Analyzing Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Idw Media and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Netflix 0 12 36 2 2.80

Netflix has a consensus target price of $115.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than Idw Media.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Idw Media has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Idw Media and Netflix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $23.16 million 0.40 -$1.41 million ($211.25) -0.15 Netflix $45.18 billion 9.23 $10.98 billion $2.53 39.06

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -0.26% -0.32% -0.28% Netflix 24.30% 43.26% 20.36%

Summary

Netflix beats Idw Media on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

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