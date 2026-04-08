Reviewing Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) & MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) and MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hayward and MKDWELL Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $1.12 billion 2.62 $151.57 million $0.68 19.92 MKDWELL Tech $2.00 million 12.34 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than MKDWELL Tech.

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hayward shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hayward has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKDWELL Tech has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and MKDWELL Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward 13.51% 11.27% 5.59% MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hayward and MKDWELL Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 1 3 1 3.00 MKDWELL Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hayward presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than MKDWELL Tech.

Summary

Hayward beats MKDWELL Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

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Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MKDWELL Tech

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MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

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